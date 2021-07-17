Kolkata: Is the Sri Lankan cricket going to get a new spin bowling sensation soon? Muttiah Muralitharan, the man with the highest number of Test wickets for the island nation, has shared a video featuring him and son Naren bowling in the nets - the latter’s bowling action a carbon copy of his legendary father.
Murali, now a bowling consultant with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, shared the comparison video on his Twitter account - in which both him and his son can be seen bowling in the nets. “Father and Son Time! Video credits @SunRisers,” he tweeted.
Muralitharan, now 49, had a health scare during the IPL 2021 in India when he underwent an angioplasty but rejoined the camp after the surgery. The Sri Lankan great was reported for suspect action more than once during his international career but rectified his bowling as per ICC regulations and came back stronger each time to finish with 800 Test wickets.
He was also part of Arjuna Ranatunga’s squad won their maiden World Cup in 1996 and the subject of a Biopic, ‘800,’ which had run into rough weather last year due to political reasons.
A couple of days back, Muralitharan criticised senior cricketers in the national team over the central contracts pay dispute. A number of Sri Lankan players, including seniors like Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera, have been involved in an ugly face-off with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over the new contracts. Murali was quoted by a Lankan TV channel: “This year we think they don’t need a central contract, we can go with tour contracts.”
The Sri Lankan cricketers have signed tour contracts ahead of the limited-overs series against India, starting July 18. Former captain Mathews, however, pulled out citing personal reasons.