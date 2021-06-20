It had been an absorbing day's play at the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton - with New Zealand wresting the initiative from India with a combination of brilliant swing bowling and a resilient show from their openers, Devon Conway and Tom Latham.
If Virat Kohli's men had shown the right temperament and technique on Saturday, some of again fell to poor shot selection to end the first innings at a below par 217 all out. The Kiwis openers then did the hard yards to help them finish the day at 101 for two - only 116 runs adrift of India.
Has the world No.1 Test team grabbed the initiative or India have a chance of clawing back if they can strike early on Monday or restrict a possible first innings lead of their rivals between 30-40 runs? There is a lot of cricket to be played over next three days - weather permitting.