A number of interruptions due to bad light failed to dent the concentration of Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane as they steered India to 146 for the loss of three wickets on the first day of their World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton today.
The perception is that the Indian batsmen have weathered the storm well, especially the openers Rohit Sharma and young Shubman Gill, but tomorrow is another day. Can the Indian batsmen rake up a decent total from here or will the Kiwi seamers strike back?
Anis Sajan, Mr Cricket UAE, looks ahead at how the next four days of the Test may pan out with Shyam A. Krishna & Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editors of Gulf News.