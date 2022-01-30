Antigua: India took sweet revenge for their loss to Bangladesh in the final of the 2020 edition of the U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup, defeating the Rakibul Hasan-led side by five wickets in the Super League quarterfinal at the Coolidge Cricket Ground here today, to set up a last-four clash with Australia.

Defending champions Bangladesh were no match for the Indian bowlers, especially left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar (3/14) and the reliable left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal (2/25) as they did not allow the opponents’ batters score freely, maintaining a miserly economy rate and bundling them out for 111 in 37.1 overs.

In a repeat of the 2020 final, India bowled first and dismissed the Tigers cheaply before their batters chased down the modest target for the loss of five wickets with more than 19 overs to spare. India have an amazingly strong record in ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup quarterfinals, with this their seventh win in nine matches.

Set the tone

India batted first in each of their Group B matches but this time their bowlers had the opportunity to set the tone after the four-time champions won the toss.

Electing to bowl proved decisive and Ravi Kumar ripped through the top order. The 18-year-old had taken just one wicket in the tournament but finished with figures of 3/14 from seven overs in the quarterfinals, as he dismissed the top three Bangladesh batters to leave the defending champions on 14/3.

Bangladesh struggled to get a foothold in the match and slipped to 56/7, before Meherob Hasan came in and slammed six boundaries in a crucial 30. However, just two other Bangladesh batters reached double figures and they were eventually all out for 111.

India hoped for a comfortable run chase but they got off to a poor start when Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib removed opener Harnoor Singh for a duck. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) and Shaik Rasheed (26) put on 70 for the second wicket to seemingly secure victory, but Bangladesh threatened a late comeback.

Ripon Mondol had Raghuvanshi caught at cover point and then returned two overs later to remove Rasheed, caught behind. New batter Siddarth Yadav then became Ripon’s third wicket when he was caught at cover to leave India on 82/4.

Final figures

Captain Yash Dhull came to the crease and smashed four boundaries to soothe the nerves, before Ripon dismissed Raj Bawa to take his final figures to 4/31.

Kaushal Tambe finally slammed a massive six into the stands to seal victory with 115 balls remaining.