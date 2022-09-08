Dubai: The UAE will meet West Indies in their first warm-up match in preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia, starting in October.
The UAE, who qualified along with Ireland after defeating the Irish in the final at Al Amerat in Oman, are in Group A along with Sri Lanka, Namibia and Netherlands.
UAE will meet West Indies on October 10 and will also face Scotland in the second warm-up game on October 13, three days before they meet Netherlands in the first game of the first round, according to a statement from the International Cricket Council on the full schedule of warm-up fixtures, to be held in Melbourne and Brisbane.
First Round teams will commence their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from 10-13 October.
Two match days
Teams starting in the Super 12 stage will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on October 17 and 19. These matches will be played at The Gabba and Allan Border Field.
The first warm-up fixture will feature two-time champions West Indies against UAE at Junction Oval on 10 October, with each of the First Round teams to play two warm-up matches each.
Hosts Australia will play their only official warm-up fixture against India on October 17 at The Gabba. In addition to Australia, world No 1 India will face New Zealand on October 19, also at The Gabba.
Not an official fixture
Warm-up fixtures will not be open to spectators, however the four warm-up matches at The Gabba on October 17 and 19 will be broadcast live by the ICC’s Global Broadcast Partner Star Sports. Also, the ICC digital channels will feature live scores and match highlights for all matches.
As per previous ICC events, the warm-up fixtures will not carry official T20 International status.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka faces Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures (All times are local):
Oct 10 - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 11h00
Oct 10 - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 15h00
Oct 10 - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 19h00
Oct 11- Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 19h00
Oct 12 - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 19h00
Oct 13 - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 11h00
Oct 13 - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 15h00
Oct 13 - Scotland v UAE, MCG, 19h00
Oct 17 - Australia v India, The Gabba, 14h00
Oct 17 - New Zealand v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 14h00
Oct 17 - England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 18h00
Oct 17 - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 18h00
Oct 19 - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba, 13h00
Oct 19 - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 18h00
Oct 19 - New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 18h00