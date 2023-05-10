Dubai: UAE will play three One-Day Internationals against West Indies in Sharjah next month as part of their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.
The day-night matches will be played on June 5, 7 and 9. Both teams will depart for Zimbabwe at the end of the series for their World Cup qualifying campaign, which begins on June 18. The all-important tournament will confirm the remaining two spots for the 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India.
Raise UAE's profile
Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), said: “We are delighted to host former world champions West Indies ahead of the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. In recent months, our team has produced some sensational performances in the ODI format, which have helped raise UAE cricket’s profile.
“Our qualification for the tournament in Zimbabwe exemplifies our recent achievements. We want to ensure we provide the best possible preparation to our team and this series will most certainly help in achieving the goal. We look forward to welcoming the West Indian team.”
First bilateral tour
Jimmy Adams, Director of Cricket for Cricket West Indies, said: “This is our first ever bilateral tour against the UAE and we are pleased to have agreed this historic three-match ODI series as it will provide a good opportunity for our players to get some preparation ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.
“It will also allow those players not going to Zimbabwe to get some valuable experience at the international level in foreign conditions, which would be hugely beneficial to their growth and development. We are happy to work closely with the ECB to arrange the three matches and we see this as a partnership which can grow in the future.”
Schedule for UAE vs West Indies ODI series
June 5: UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium
June 7: UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium
June 9: UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium.