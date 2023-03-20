Dubai: The UAE will compete with five other teams, including hosts Namibia, in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff, to be held from March 26 to April 5.
The road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is heating up as hosts Namibia will be joined by the USA, UAE, Papua New Guinea, Canada and Jersey in a round-robin format where the top two teams will earn a place at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, to be hosted in Zimbabwe from June 18-July 9.
The Playoff, which is two steps away from the World Cup, features the teams who are placed in the bottom four places of the Men’s CWC League 2 and the top spots in the CWC Challenge League A and B respectively after four years of hard-fought competition. It is the final opportunity for the aspiring teams to book their places in the Zimbabwe Qualifier.
The event will be hosted across two venues, the Wanderers Cricket Ground and the United Cricket Club Ground, both in Windhoek, with all matches commencing at 9.30am local time (11.30am UAE).
Hosts Namibia, who were pipped by Nepal for an automatic ticket to Zimbabwe in League 2, will open the event against the United States at the Wanderers Cricket Club on Sunday, while the UAE and PNG will face-off in their first fixture on March 27, while the two teams promoted from the Challenge League, Canada and Jersey, will begin their campaigns on the same day.
Fixtures:
March 26: Namibia v USA, Wanderers Cricket Ground
March 27: UAE v PNG, Wanderers Cricket Ground; Jersey v Canada, United Cricket Club Ground
March 29: Canada v USA, Wanderers Cricket Ground; PNG v Namibia, United Cricket Club Ground
March 30: Namibia v Jersey, Wanderers Cricket Ground; USA v UAE, United Cricket Club Ground
April 1: UAE v Canada, Wanderers Cricket Ground; PNG v Jersey, United Cricket Club Ground
April 2: PNG v USA, Wanderers Cricket Ground; Namibia v UAE, United Cricket Club Ground
April 4: Canada v Namibia, Wanderers Cricket Ground; USA v Jersey, United Cricket Club Ground
April 5: Jersey v UAE, Wanderers Cricket Ground; Canada v PNG, United Cricket Club Ground