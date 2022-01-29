Dubai: The UAE Under-19 team produced one of their finest results in the U19 World Cup when they beat the West Indies by 82 runs in the Plate semi-finals in Trinidad on Saturday. They will now take on the winner of Ireland versus Zimbabwe in the Plate final.

Australia, meanwhile, became the third side into the Super League semi-finals with a comprehensive win over Pakistan, joining England and Afghanistan in the final four with a 119-run victory on a day where batting first was the order of the day.

UAE endured a torrid start when Shiva Shankar (3-31) struck early and often to leave the visitors scrambling at 26 for four. Aayan Afzal Khan walked in at this point and his 93 turned the game on its head. While initially wickets continued to tumble, his 103-run partnership with Shival Bawa (51) for the seventh wicket ensured that the Gulf nation would have something to defend.

He was the last man to fall in a first innings effort of 224 for nine, a target that proved far too much for the Windies.

Jash Giyanani (3-21) made the early inroads with the home side quickly finding themselves 32 for four. And unlike the UAE, they had no Aayan to save the day, as Dhruv Parashar (4-30) picked up the baton with the ball.

Top order batting takes Australia through

Half-centuries for Teague Wylie and Corey Miller, as well as 47 from Campbell Kellaway, helped Australia to 276 for seven from their 50 overs and that proved far too much for Pakistan in Antigua.

Barring a 50-run partnership for the third wicket, Pakistan were always behind in their chase and eventually crumbled to 157 all out with the wickets shared among the Australian bowlers.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field, but soon regretted that decision as Kellaway and Wylie (71) put on 86 for the first wicket. Kellaway was stumped off the bowling of Qasim Akram (3-40), but that just brought Miller to the crease and he accelerated the run-rate on his way to 64.

Their stand of 101 was brought to an end by Awais Ali, who had Wylie bowled, with Miller following soon after to leave Australia 203 for three with just under 10 overs remaining.

Australia will now face the winner of the final Super League quarter-final between India and defending champions Bangladesh on Saturday.

The ICC, meanwhile, confirmed that the Event Technical Committee has approved Aaradhya Yadav as a replacement for Vasu Vats in the India squad. Vats has sustained a hamstring injury and will be unable to take any further part in the event.

Saturday’s matches

Super League

Semi-Final: India vs Bangladesh

Plate League