Dubai: The T20 World Cup of cricket, scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year. The decision was taken at a Board of Directors' meeting of the International Cricket Ccouncil (ICC) via video conference on Monday.
The decision opens up the window for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the Indian Premier League 2020 between late September and November. The BCCI made it public after their Apex Council meeting last Friday that the UAE, which had losted the opening leg of IPL in 2014, is their preferred choice again as the tournament has to be shifted outside India in view of the sharp spike of cases in recent months.
Now that the ICC has made an official announcement about the postponement of World T20, the BCCI is likely to formalise their decision over the next couple of days.
