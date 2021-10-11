Former England captain feels Australian batting not as strong as their bowling

England Test captain Joe Root (left) will be missing his vice-captain Ben Stokes, alongwith the likes of Jofra Archer and Sam Curran, for The Ashes. Image Credit: Rex Features

London: England won’t be taking their strongest Test team to Australia for the five-match Ashes series, but the hosts are a less than threatening side themselves apart from the pace bowlers, says former England former captain Michael Atherton.

England on Sunday named their best available squad, with allrounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran missing out, although paceman Stuart Broad was included despite a calf injury.

Stokes was unavailable as he continues his indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health, while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger. Curran was left out due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was unavailable after he suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture in his elbow.

“It’s not the strongest squad England have taken to Australia - nor is it the weakest,” Atherton wrote in his column for The Times. “Australia might be so described as well, strong as they are in bowling but less so in batting.

“Any doubts over England’s prospects are tempered to some extent by doubts in Australia’s camp, where much rests on the form of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, and the fitness of the main three fast bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.”

The opening match of the series begins in Brisbane on December 8 with Australia playing their first Test since losing to India in January.

“Quite what degree of readiness Australia’s players will be in is anyone’s guess, because they have played no Test cricket since being beaten at home by a second-string India team nine months ago,” Atherton said.