Virender Sehwag is the only Indian batsman to have scored two triple centuries in Tests. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Sydney: Batting maestros Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli have made the cut to former Australia batsman Michael Hussey’s “Best Enemies XI” in Test cricket.

Hussey picked Sehwag and former South African captain Graeme Smith as openers in the batting line-up which consists stalwarts like Brian Lara, Tendulkar, Kohli, Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara.

The bowling unit included South Africans Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, England’s James Anderson and legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

The left-handed batsman, who played Test cricket for Australia from 2005 to 2013, however didn’t included his former Chennai Super Kings teammate M.S. Dhoni.

“I wrestled with this one between Kumar Sangakkara, MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers. But I think the latter two have got more impact in the shorter formats T20s and ODI,” Hussey said while picking the Best XI of opponents he has played against in Test cricket on “The Unplayable Podcast”.

“Sangakkara had immense impact in Test cricket,” he added.

Hussey played a total of 79 Tests, 185 ODIs and 38 T20Is in which he scored 6235, 5442 and 721 runs respectively.