Hobart: A fiery four-wicket spell from pace bowler Alzarri Joseph helped the two-time champion West Indies storm past Zimbabwe by 31 runs to keep their Twenty20 World Cup dreams alive today. After being shocked by Scotland in their opening match on Monday, the West Indies had no margin for error if they wanted to stay in the hunt for a place in the Super 12 stage.
And they accomplished the feat at Bellerive Oval in Hobart with 10 balls to spare, dismissing Zimbabwe for 122 after setting them 154 to win.
Batting collapse
The dangerous Joseph was instrumental, taking 4-16 while Jason Holder chipped in with 3-12 to rescue them after another batting collapse after they won the toss and chose to bat.
“We are learning together and that’s what’s important,” said West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran.
“Jason put his hand up as our most experienced bowler here so it’s nice to see him performing the way he is. Alzarri Joseph, it’s not just now but since the beginning of the year he’s been our best bowler in T20 cricket.” The victory means they meet Ireland on Friday with the winner going through to the next round when the big guns join the tournament, while Zimbabwe face Scotland in a winner-takes-all tie.
