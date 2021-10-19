Dubai: Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the Dubai Events Security Committee, has endorsed the preparedness to ensure the highest level of security for the final round of matches of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
The Super-12 stage of the tournament will start on October 23 with the final scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 14.
Al Ghaithi briefed the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Emirates Cricket Board and cricket clubs in the UAE about the security measures for the upcoming matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He also reviewed the latest smart technologies deployed by Dubai Police to secure the venue in collaboration with its key partners.
He also discussed ESC’s efforts to educate the public about the importance of positive engagement and adherence to precautionary measures and protocols during matches.
Al Ghaithi urged all stakeholders to work closely with each other to ensure comprehensive compliance with safety standards and prevention protocols issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other government entities.