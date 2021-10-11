The expat community in the region means every team can enjoy home support, says official

ICC has opened up more tickets for fans for all the matches of T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Image Credit: BCCI

Dubai: In a welcome news for cricket fans of Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), International Cricket Council has released more tickets for all games at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and the UAE. The tickets will go on sale via www.t20worldcup.com/tickets on Monday evening, 7 pm UAE.

The ICC and event hosts the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have worked closely with host country authorities to ensure fans can be welcomed in a safe environment and Covid-19 protocols will apply at all venues.

Chris Tetley, Head of Events, ICC said : “We know Oman and the UAE are packed with sports fans from all 16 nations competing at the event, so we’re delighted to be able to release more tickets for all games. We’ve worked closely with our hosts, the venues and our partners to ensure as many fans as possible can be part of what is going to be such a fantastic event.

“The expat community in the region means every team can enjoy home support and with tickets from just 10 OMR and 30 AED, we hope to see stands full of passionate cricket fans cheering their team on. Demand is always incredibly high for tickets to ICC events, so I’d urge fans to be patient and we look forward to welcoming them to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Tickets went on sale last week, with thousands being snapped up in record time. There are now tickets available for games across all four venues; Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Muscat.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the pinnacle of the shortest format of cricket, is back after five years. The matches offer explosive cricket and entertainment for everyone and the event will be the largest sporting event ever to be held in the region.

Fans wishing to attend matches must follow all COVID-19 protocols laid out on the www.t20worldcup.com/tickets website and note the different stadium entry guidelines which will be updated realtime as per the latest government mandates.