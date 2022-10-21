England have enough reasons to stake a claim for World Cup. In the run-up to the tournament, they won a two-match T20I series against Australia and defeated Pakistan 4-3 in a seven-match series.
England have been dominating the T20 format for some years. A win in the 2010 World Cup was followed by a near-win in 2016, losing a last-over thriller in the final as Carlos Braithwaite’s four consecutive sixes clinched the title for the West Indies.
England share Group 1 with defending champions Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan, but they have the quality to mount a challenge for the title. Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali will be the players to watch out for, while skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales can give a strong start. Dawid Malan also showed in the recent series that he can destroy any attack.
England have top-class fast bowlers suited for the Australian conditions. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have been impactful, while spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have the skill and experience to keep the opponents under pressure.