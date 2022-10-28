Match summary: Double header in Melbourne abandoned

Australia and England shared two points after the Group 1 game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday after umpires deemed the damp outfield unsafe for players. The earlier game at the MCG, between Afghanistan and Ireland, has been washed out, with both the teams getting a point reach.

So four teams in the group are with three points apiece. New Zealand remain on top on the strength of their superior run rate, followed by England, Ireland and Australia. So they will be a scramble for the top two spots from the group in the rest of the matches.

That makes the results of the rest of the games so important for the claiming semifinal spots. And the net run rate will come into play.

Australia-England game abandoned

After another inspection, the umpires decided to abandon the match in Melbourne. The outfield has been deemed unsafe by the umpires. So England and Australia get a point each. This is the second match of the day abandoned without a ball bowled, after Afghanistan and Ireland split points in the earlier game today.

Another inspection

The covers are off, and the super-sopper is at work as the outfield remains wet. The umpires have had an inspection and have to talked to captains Jos Buttler of England and Aaron Finch of Australia. Looks like the umpires aren't happy, which means there could be another inspection later.

With so much time lost, if the match resumes it could be a truncated one. May be a five-over game.

Rain delays toss in Melbourne

There's a let up in rain, but the covers are still on at the MCG pitch. The toss is delayed, and the next inspection is in another 25 minutes. Glenn Maxwell might don the wicketkeeper’s gloves, if Matthew Wade is unable to play.

Preview: Rain likely to affect Australia-England game

The news from Australia is not good: Rain will likely impact Australia’s clash with England in the T20 World Cup. Today’s first game in Melbourne between Afghanistan and Ireland has been abandoned without a ball being bowled. The second game of the Group 1 doubleheader is also in danger of being washed out.

The group is interestingly poised, with favourites Australia and England suffering a loss each. With New Zealand at the top of the group, Ashes rivals desperately need a win to secure a semifinal spot.

If the match is washed out, it will give Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade enough time to recover from COVID-19. That would help Australia, who don’t have a reserve game in the squad.