Kolkata: The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup cricket, to be played in T20 format, will be held in Sri Lanka this year from August 27 to September 11. “The Asia Cup 2022 (T20 Format) will be held in Sri Lanka from 27 August-11 September later this year. The Qualifiers for the same will be played 20 August 2022 onwards,” the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said in an official statement following their annual general meeting in Colombo on Saturday.

The continental showpiece, last edition of which was held in the UAE in 2018, is held to be held biannually but the 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the inception of the tournament in 1984, India remain the most successful side in the history of the Asia Cup, winning seven of the 14 editions so far, including the last two editions (1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016 and 2018).

The ACC AGM also endorsed unanimously that Jay Shah, secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), get a one-year extension to his term as the President till 2024. Shah had taken over the reins of the ACC last year in January from Nazmul Hassan, President, Bangladesh Cricket Board - making him the youngest administrator to be re-appointed as the ACC President.

Addressing the AGM, the ACC President Shah said: “I would like to thank all of my esteemed colleagues at the ACC for reposing their faith in me and considering me worthy to carry on all the work we had begun. I humbly accept this honour and am committed to working hard with a view to organise, develop and promote our beloved sport of cricket in the region, aiding the ACC to steadily grown in stature.

‘‘We remain committed towards ensuring the all-round development of cricket in the region, especially carrying forward the pioneering work in women’s cricket and the multiple grassroot tournaments the ACC conducts in the region around the year. The pandemic hopefully is behind us and I am keen that we adapt, innovate and help the ACC grow from strength to strength from hereon.”