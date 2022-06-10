Colombo: Hard-hitting batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa returned to the Sri Lanka one-day squad today for the five-match home series against Australia beginning next week.
The 30-year-old announced his shock retirement in January before retracting it a week later and was ignored for Sri Lanka’s subsequent tour of India on fitness grounds.
IPL season
He returned to Sri Lanka’s T20 squad against Australia after an impressive Indian Premier League season with Punjab Kings.
Uncapped left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage was also named in the 21-member squad led by Dasun Shanaka.
Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing T20 series with the third and final match scheduled in Kandy tomorrow.