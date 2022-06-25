Colombo: Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka’s 18-man squad for the two-match Test series against Australia, which starts next week in Galle, the island nation’s cricket board said today.
The first Test starts on June 29 and the second will be from July 8, with both played next to the southern city’s picturesque fort.
Tourists won 2-1
The Australian tour of the island began earlier this month with three T20 matches, a series the tourists won 2-1.
A five-match ODI series was won by the hosts 3-2.