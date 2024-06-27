Tarouba: South Africa thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets to reach the final of the T20 Cricket World Cup for the first time on Wednesday.

After skittling Afghanistan for 56 at Trinidad's Brian Lara Stadium, the Proteas cruised to their victory target, finishing on 60-1.

South Africa's left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3 for 6) and pacer Marco Jansen (3-16) spearheaded the demolition of a suspect Afghanistan batting line-up for just 56 off 11.5 overs after they chose to bat.

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje maintained the relentless pressure with two wickets apiece.

On a surface which encouraged all bowlers but left Afghanistan with too little to defend, South Africa lost Quinton de Kock early in reply for Fazalhaq Farooqi's tournament-leading 17th wicket.

But Reeza Hendricks (29 not out) and captain Aiden Markram (23 not out) saw South Africa to victory at 60 for one off 8.5 overs.