DSC Chairman says vision and support has placed UAE at forefront of global sport

Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai Image Credit: AFP

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), has congratulated the international cricket fraternity for the success of the ICC T20 World Cup and Indian Premier League — which were held back-to-back in the UAE.

The T20 World Cup was held in the UAE for the first time in October and November, and it followed swiftly on the heels of the IPL — both of which were relocated to the UAE due to the Covid-19 situation in Idia.

The T20 World Cup was a huge organisational success and reinforced the UAE’s position as one of the world’s leading destinations for hosting top international sports competitions.

Speaking on the final day of the T20 World Cup, Sheikh Mansoor said: “Cricket lovers enjoyed watching the thrilling contests between the world’s elite cricketing nations across state-of-the-art stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The country’s exceptional sporting infrastructure and supportive environment were key factors behind the success of the tournament, from the first match until the final between Australia and New Zealand on 14 November at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“We congratulate the International Cricket Council, which operates from its headquarters in Dubai, for organising the tournament here and for spreading the sport around the world, turning cricket into the world’s second most-popular sport. We also congratulate all the participating teams and their colourful fans, who made this a wonderful event.

“Thanks to the vision and unlimited support of our wise leadership, the UAE has become the world’s premier host of top international sports events, including cricket tournaments. The availability of state-of-the-art sports facilities, organisational expertise, and effective regulations and protocols to deal with different challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, make the UAE a leading destination for major events.

“Our success in the fight against Covid-19 has earned us praise around the world and has led to many of the world’s top sports events choosing to come to the UAE in these challenging times, including the Indian Premier League for two consecutive years and the ICC T20 World Cup.”