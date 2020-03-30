Brian Lara (left) and Sachin Tendulkar, whom Shane Warne picked as the greatest batsmen of his era. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

New Delhi: Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Monday picked Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara as the greatest batsmen that played during his era.

During the Instagram Live session with his fans he said, “There were these two guys, then there was daylight and after that, the rest of the batsmen came.”

The 50-year-old leg-spinner termed legendary Indian batter Sachin as all-condition batsman and stated West Indies’ Lara as an aggressive batsman for chasing giant totals.

“If I have to choose any batsman to bat at any conditions, it is a real toss-up between Tendulkar and Lara, but I would just choose Tendulkar,” he said.

“If we have to chase 400 runs on the last day, I would definitely pick Lara,” he added.

Tendulkar played 200 Tests and scored 15,921 runs with an average 53.78 while in 463 ODIs he amassed 18,426 runs with an average 44.83.

He holds the record of scoring most runs in both formats.

On the other hand, Lara played 131 longest format games and scored 11,953 runs with an average of 52.88. In 299 ODIs he accumulated 10,405 runs including 19 centuries and 63 fifties.

Warne also named his greatest Australian XI and nominated Allan Border as the skipper of his side. The leading wicket-taker for Australia named the line-up on Instagram live and opted to go for players with whom he had played.

Warne’s greatest Australian Test XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border (c), Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Glenn Mcgrath, and Bruce Reid.

The 50-year-old Warne named Merv Hughes as the 12th member of the side.

Warne picked Matthew Hayden and Michael Slater as the openers of the side. He also went on to reveal why he did not name David Warner as a member of his side.

“I am only picking players that I played with that is why David Warner is not going to be a part of the side, he is one of the greatest Australian openers,” Warne said.

Naming the middle order, Warne opted to go for Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh, and Allan Border.

Talking about Steve Waugh, Warne said: “Steve was more of a match saver than a match-winner”.

Warne named Adam Gilchrist as the wicket-keeper of his side.

When it came to bowlers, Warne opted to go for Glenn Mcgrath, Jason Gillespie, Bruce Reid, and Tim May.