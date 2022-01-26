Kolkata: A fit-again Rohit Sharma returned as captain for both the ODI and T20 series against the West Indies next month as the selectors rung in a few significant changes in both squads on Wednesday.
Senior off-spinner Ravi Ashwin, who made a comeback in white ball cricket after four years with the T20 World Cup in the UAE, has been discarded as the selectors have fallen back on three wrist spinners in the squad with young Ravi Bishnoi coming in and Kuldeep Yadav making a comeback from wilderness to join old strike partner Yuzvendra Chahal. Off spinning allrounder Washington Sundar, who couldn’t make the trip to South Africa after testing positive for Covid-19 on the eve of departure, is back.
India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.
ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan
T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.
Itinerary
Sunday, February 6: 1st ODI Ahmedabad
Wednesday, Feb 9: 2nd ODI Ahmedabad
Friday, Feb 11: 3rd ODI Ahmedabad
Wednesday, Feb 16: 1st T20I Kolkata
Friday, Feb 18: 2nd T20I Kolkata
Sunday, Feb 18: 3rd T20I Kolkata