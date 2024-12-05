Adelaide: Rohit Sharma will bat down the order in the pink-ball second Test against Australia in Adelaide, with the returning skipper Thursday saying KL Rahul had earned his place as an opener.

Rohit, who usually opens, missed their 295-run first Test victory in Perth last week for the birth of his second child.

In his place, Rahul scored a patient 26 in the first innings then a solid 77 in a crucial 201-run opening stand with century-maker Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“KL will open. The way he batted and his partnership with Jaiswal was instrumental in that first Test win,” said Rohit ahead of the game starting on Friday.

“The way he has batted outside India, he deserves it. I will bat somewhere in the middle.

“It was a fairly simple decision. Personally, it wasn’t easy, but for the team, it was an easy decision to make.”

Rohit would not reveal India’s starting XI, nor where exactly he will bat.

But with regular number three Shubman Gill set to return from a thumb injury, he will probably come in at five, after Virat Kohli and before Rishabh Pant.

Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel appear likely to make way.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were both overlooked for Perth and it remains unclear whether they will play.

But Rohit said they remained integral to the five-Test series.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t there to break the news to them that they won’t be playing that first game,” he said.

“It’s always hard to leave experienced players out like them out.

“But I think the decision was made for what was best for the team at that particular time ... and that is I think what we will throughout the series look to do.