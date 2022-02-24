Lahore: Defending champions Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs in the qualifier of the Twenty20 Pakistan Super League in Lahore on Wednesday, clinching a spot in the final.
Sultans, who won the title in Abu Dhabi last year, rode a fiery 42-ball 65 not out by Rilee Rossouw and a steady undefeated 51-ball 53 by skipper Mohammad Rizwan to post 163-2 in their 20 overs.
Rizwan and Rossouw played cautiously against off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez (1-16), who didn’t concede a boundary, before both compiled 53 runs against fast bowlers in the last five overs to set up a challenging total for Lahore.
Rizwan hit only three boundaries in his seventh half-century this season but kept the scoreboard ticking with his brilliant running between the wickets with Rossouw, who smashed seven fours and a six.
For Qalandars, opener Fakhar Zaman knocked a 45-ball 63 studded with four sixes and two fours but no other batsman could supplement him as they managed 135-9.
Packed Gaddafi
A packed 30,000 Gaddafi stadium - mostly supporting the local Lahore team - was enthralled by Rossouw, who hit seven fours and a six.
Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani finished with 3-19 for Sultans.
Sultans had won nine of their 10 first-round matches in the six-team league.
Twice champions Islamabad United face Peshawar Zalmi in the eliminator on Thursday. The winner of the eliminator will play Qalandars on Friday to decide who meets Sultan in Sunday’s final.
Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators bowed out in the first round.