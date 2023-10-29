Kolkata: Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman insisted Sunday that Pakistan have not surrendered their World Cup dream, claiming “historically we don’t accept defeat”.
Pakistan have lost four of their six matches and need to win their remaining three games while hoping other results fall in their favour.
However, Zaman and his teammates have been inspired by the 1992 Pakistan team which under the leadership of Imran Khan came back from losing three of their first four games to win the World Cup.
“If you see, historically we don’t accept defeat,” Zaman, who is the only Pakistan batsman to score a double hundred in one-day internationals, said Sunday.
Key clash
“Everyone in the squad is hopeful of winning the last three matches and after the way we fought against South Africa we are sure of a comeback.”
In Chennai on Friday, South Africa survived a late charge from Pakistan to pull off a thrilling one-wicket win.
Meanwhile, Zaman said he has recovered from a knee ligament injury and is available for Tuesday’s key match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.
“It’s disappointing to miss matches through injury because the World Cup comes every four years and I missed last year’s Twenty20 World Cup with the same knee injury,” he said.
After facing Bangladesh, Pakistan conclude their group stage campaign against New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 4 and England back in Kolkata seven days later.