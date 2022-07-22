Islamabad: Pakistan’s senior allrounder Imad Wasim believes Pakistan can be a dangerous side for any opponents in the 2022 T20 World Cup at Australia but feels selection of the right team was important for the extravaganza. The Babar Azam-led team surprised all with their brand of cricket in the last edition where they lost to Australia in the semi-finals.

“There is no doubt in my mind that we are a dangerous side for any opponents and we will always find a way to be more competitive and productive in Australian conditions. Those who write Pakistan sides off in such tournament do so at their own peril as we have a knack of winning games and tournaments but only if the selectors select the right players to play at the right positions in the team,” Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

To a question, he said given the small margins of error in the Twenty20 format which can cause your downfall, it would be difficult to pick out any one side as the main threat for Pakistan. “The main teams include Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and even Afghanistan can be seen as a threat to Pakistan. Each of these sides are tough competitors but due to the nature of the format, you can never predict what can happen when you play them,” he said.

Speaking about Pakistan beating India again in the T20 World Cup game, he said the win against India in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE was an amazing experience and such 10-wicket wins happen very rarely, but it’s now history.

“We have to play at our best and stick to our plans when we meet them again and then whether we win by one wicket or 10 wickets, a win is a win and we will take that. Given our potential, we can be competitive in 2022 in Australia just like we were in the UAE in 2021. India had a bad day last time we played, and I expect them to come at us hard this time. We will need to stay positive in such a case and raise our cricket standards and up our game on the day,” he said.