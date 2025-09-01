GOLD/FOREX
Paceman Sonny Baker to make England debut in South Africa ODI

22-year-old will line up alongside Archer and Carse in a 3-man pace attack at Headingley

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
England hand ODI debut to Sonny Baker for series opener against South Africa.
London: Pace bowler Sonny Baker will make his England debut in the first one-day international against South Africa on Tuesday after impressing in the Hundred.

The 22-year-old will line up alongside Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse in a three-man pace attack at Headingley.

Baker took nine wickets in seven appearances for the Manchester Originals in the Hundred franchise competition, including a hat-trick against England white-ball captain Harry Brook's Northern Superchargers last month.

"He's been awesome in the Hundred. We've seen him bowl at some of the best batters in the world and he's had them on toast," said Brook.

The skipper praised Baker's pace, ability to swing the ball and his bowling at the end of matches.

"Quite a lot of people are excited to see where he goes," he added. "It looks like he has quite a lot about him."

The team announcement came as England all-rounder Jamie Overton ruled himself out of contention for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, placing his red-ball career on hold.

"After a great deal of thought I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket," the Surrey paceman posted on social media.

"At this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it's no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally."

The 31-year-old won his second Test cap against India in late July and had a strong chance of featuring in the squad for the Ashes despite a mixed outing at the Oval.

Brook was taken aback by Overton's decision, saying: "I'm a little bit shocked to be honest. I'd heard rumours but I hadn't heard it from him until today.

"It would have been nice to have him there in the Ashes. When he is fully fit and firing he bowls thunderbolts and he can whack it out of the park."

Overton was last month named in England's white-ball squad to face South Africa but head coach Brendon McCullum has preferred Baker for the opening match.

The first ODI in Leeds kicks off a three-match series against the Proteas, which is followed by three T20s.

England team: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker

