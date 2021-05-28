Ton-up skipper makes the most of three lives to shore up visitors’ innings

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera square cuts as Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim watches during the third and final ODI match in Dhaka on Friday. Image Credit: AFP

Dhaka: Skipper Kusal Perera and a fiver by pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera helped Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 97 runs to clinch a consolation victory in the third One-day International on Friday. The hosts won the series 2-1.

Perera hit 120 to guide Sri Lanka to 286-6, a total they defended by bowling out Bangladesh for 189 in 42.3 overs in Dhaka. Mahmudullah Riyad topscored with 53 runs while Mosaddek Hossain made 51. Chameera returned career-best ODI figures of 5-16 from his nine overs.

Perera’s sixth ODI century and an unbeaten 55 by Dhananjaya de Silva guided Sri Lanka to a challenging total after they elected to bat in Dhaka.

The left-handed Perera, who took over from Dimuth Karunaratne as captain in this series, smashed 11 fours and one six in his 122-ball knock.

However, he was dropped on 66, 79 and 99 runs before being dismissed by teenage left-arm quick Shoriful Islam. Mahmudullah Riyad took a fine catch at long on after he dropped the opener one run away from his century.

Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka put on 82 runs for the first wicket to lay the foundations of their total before fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took three wickets.

Taskin bowled Gunathilaka for 39 and had Pathum Nissanka caught by Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck in the same over.

Perera shared two key partnerships of 69 runs and 65 for the third and fourth wicket, respectively, with Kusal Mendis (22) and de Silva to rebuild the Sri Lankan innings.

Bangladesh did well in the last 10 overs giving away just 69 runs to check the batting surge.

Taskin, one of the two changes for Bangladesh in the match, finished with figures of 4-46.