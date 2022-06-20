Bengaluru: India captain for the T20I series against South Africa Rishabh Pant affirmed after the series ended in a 2-2 stalemate here that the team was heading the “right way” despite a couple of early losses, and added that the boys “showed character” in coming from 0-2 deficit to push the tourists hard.

Pant added that while it was frustrating for an entertaining series to end with the decider being washed out, for India it still had a lot of positives.

“It might get a little bit frustrating, but there are a lot of positives, especially the way the whole team showed character after the series was 2-0. We are trying to find different ways of winning matches; we are trying to play in a new way.

Fifth Test

“Mistakes will happen, but we are going in the right way. I think this is the first time I’ve lost this many tosses at the same time, but it’s not in my control, so I’m not thinking about it too much.”

Pant will now head to England to join his team-mates for the rescheduled fifth Test against the hosts, and the wicketkeeper-batter added that he was now focused completely on the upcoming game to help the Rohit Sharma-led side win the game and clinch the series.

“From a team point of view it’s now about winning the last Test match in England, and from a personal point of view I would like to contribute more to making my team win,” he added.

Senior pro

Player of the Series Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that as a senior pro, his role now also involved helping the youngsters in the side.

“When you get Man of the Series, it’s always a proud moment, and as a bowler in T20, it’s even better. I’m always focused on getting back stronger, whether it’s my bowling or my fitness. I’m playing for years now, my role has always been the same.