Bengaluru: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated Madhya Pradesh on winning the maiden Ranji Trophy title today.
Madhya Pradesh scripted history and captured their maiden Ranji Trophy title, defeating favourites Mumbai in the finals by six wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Shah lauded the “terrific performances” while Sehwag said Madhya Pradesh deserved all the praises for their hard work in the tournament.
Great effort
“Congratulations Madhya Pradesh on winning the #RanjiTrophy2022! We’ve witnessed some terrific performances throughout the season. Great efforts by everyone @BCCI for ensuring another successful Ranji season amidst the pandemic,” Shah tweeted.
“Many congratulations to Madhya Pradesh on winning the Ranji Trophy.Great focus and dertermination to beat 41-time champion Mumbai. MP deserves all the laurels and glory, have some bright talent and this is truly a historic day for them,” Sehwag tweeted.