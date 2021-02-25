Kolkata: A tweet from Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs, which shows him and the Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah breaking the bio-bubble to enter the Indian cricket team’s dressing room in Ahmedabad - has raised quite a storm in the social media.
A day before the third Test between India and England got underway at the re-christened Narendra Modi Stadium, now the world’s biggest among cricket venues with a capacity of 132,000, Rijiju visited the facility to have a guided tour by Shah, a livewire behind the stadium coming up within a few years. A picture in the minister’s tweet shows Rijiju and Shah at the home team’s dressing room where the former is checking on the players’ equipment without wearing a mask.
‘‘A proud moment! Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji will inaugurate the largest Cricket Stadium in the world at Ahmedabad tomorrow. A vision set by PM @narendramodi Ji & executed by HM @AmitShah Ji is here. @JayShah Secy BCCI briefed me about the world class facilities!,’’ the minister wrote in his official handle.
The facilities of the stadium come under the bio-bubble and the use of of dressing room is particularly restricted to players, support staff and match officials.
The bio-bubble - a commonplace term ever since sport resumed after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, is put in place to obstruct the spread of virus and ensure the safety of the players, match officials, and support staff. In the changing dynamics of the post COVID era, it is absolutely vital to adhere to the safety protocols for the sports administration to fluently adapt to a pandemic-driven shift.
The photo evoked a strong response from the fans on Rijiju’s thread on the Twitter voicing their concerns about breaking the protocol.