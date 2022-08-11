Dubai: Globetrotting West Indian Twenty20 specialists Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and the current skipper Nicholas Pooran have joined the already-announced marquee line-up for the inaugural UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) to be held early next year.

Having recently announced some of the biggest names in global T20 cricket, the league on Thursday bolstered their roster by adding more impressive names like Pollard, Pooran, Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, Ollie Pope and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Speaking on the latest list of players to join the League, Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket’s General Secretary, said: “Our team continues to be impressed with the quality of talent that has committed to participating in the ILT20.

Exciting talents

“We are very pleased to see the list of marquee players grow in stature, which is evident through our latest announcement. We are encouraged to see exciting, emerging talents join such experienced names from world cricket.”

The latest list also includes; Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Thompson, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bas de Leede, Chris Benjamin, and Bilal Khan.

Making its debut in January 2023, the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Franchise owners include Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, and Adani Sportsline.

MI Emirates, who will be part of the UAE Twenty20 League, will be wearing the same colour jerseys as five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

MI Emirates

On Wednesday, Reliance Industries Limited, the owners of Mumbai Indians, unveiled the name and team identity of the new franchise joining the Mumbai Indians #OneFamily — ‘MI Emirates’ ahead ILT20. To be based in Abu Dhabi, the new team will adorn the iconic blue and gold colours that the fans have come to recognise from the MI franchise.

MI Emirates was chosen as the name of the franchise as it will be based in the United Arab Emirates. The global expansion of #OneFamily will bring to the league the ethos and the values that have helped elevate Mumbai Indians to be one of the most-loved teams in franchise cricket.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome ‘MI Emirates’, the newest addition to our #Onefamily. For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that MI Emirates will embrace the same ethos and take MI’s global cricket legacy to even greater heights!,” said Nita M. Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, in a media release.

Reliance Industries has played a crucial role in evolving the sports ecosystem through ownership of cricket franchises, football league in India, sports sponsorship, consultancy, athlete talent management and imbibing industry’s best practices.