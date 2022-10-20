Instinctive decision

“It is a great moment for UAE cricket, first ever victory in a World Cup. So I’m really grateful. I would first of all like to thank our coach, Robin [Singh] sir, and our management who kept belief in us. We were doing it in patches, but it was just a matter of time. Today all departments clicked so I’m really happy for the win,” skipper CP Rizwan told the official broadcasters during the prize presentation ceremony.

“[On bowling Waseem at the end] It was instinctive decision because he used to bowl a lot of death bowling in our domestic cricket. I thought since there was a little dew, fast bowler or medium pacer can do the job. So I backed my instinct and he did the job. This win will build momentum going forward for UAE Cricket. We want to grow on this and show world cricket that we are here not just to compete but to make an impact.”

UAE survived a late scare from all-rounder David Wiese’s 55 to secure a narrow win after Waseem slammed a 41-ball fifty while skipper Rizwan hit an unbeaten 43 off 29 deliveries to help UAE make a competitive 148 for three, Namibia were down and out at 67/7 in 13 overs.

Record partnership

That’s when Wiese stepped up to hit three fours and as many sixes in his 36-ball stay at the crease and shared a 70-run stand with Rubel Trumpelmann with the eighth wicket, a record partnership in T20 World Cup history, as dew started to settle in.

But Wasim took out Wiese in the final over and gave away just six runs in the final over to knock Namibia out of the competition and propel the Netherlands to enter Super 12 stage from Group A alongside 2014 champions Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: