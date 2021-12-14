Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli during a partnership against England at home earlier this year. Image Credit: PTI

Something is not right in the Indian camp. The bubble seems to have burst after the removal of Virat Kohli as Captain of the One-day Internationals team.

On Monday, it was announced that Rohit Sharma would be missing the Test series because of a hamstring injury for which Kohli is the captain. The injury, as mentioned, seems to have taken place in the nets - which no clarity has not been given beforehand. Then news broke early on Tuesday that Kohli will be missing the ODI series in South Africa to celebrate his daughter’s first birthday.

We have not heard a single comment so far from Kohli after his axing as ODI captain but his childhood coach Raj Kumar Sharma had said in the media that there was no transparency or communication with Kohli for his removal as captain of the ODI team.

Things don’t look good at the moment and hope Rahul Dravid the head coach can get the cold war - which seems to be clearly visible between Kohli and Rohit - to end as both are stalwarts of Indian team and mind you, no one is above the team. The best way to end this drama is to keep cricket away from politics which is hampering Indian cricket.

Today, India is number one in Test cricket, number two in T20 and number four in ODI cricket and can top all three formats if the talent what India has is well used by the senior personalities of the Indian team.