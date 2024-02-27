New Delhi :Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Mohammed Shami a speedy recovery after the Indian pacer underwent an ankle surgery.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you," PM wrote on X.

Earlier, Shami posted on X "Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet."

Shami was injured during India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and has not played any form of cricket since the defeat in the final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium back on November 19.

Shami missed the home T20I series against Australia following the ICC World Cup, and he was ruled out of the entire South Africa tour. He also missed the Afghanistan series and is not participating in the ongoing Test series against England.

The 33-year-old, who is not playing in the current five-match Test series against England, last represented India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. The senior pacer finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker and dismissed 24 batters in only 7 matches.

Shami, who took 24 wickets in India's spectacular World Cup campaign, played with agony due to landing issues but did not allow it to hinder his performance.

The latest update has reportedly ruled him out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This comes as a significant blow to the franchise, as Shami was the leader of the Gujarat Titans' pace attack.Shami contributed significantly to GT's success in both seasons.