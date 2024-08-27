Dubai: India’s Jay Shah has been elected as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Elected unopposed, the BCCI Honorary Secretary since October 2019 and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume charge from Decemmber 1.

At 35, Shah has become the youngest ever to hold the position. He was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after current Chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term.

Upon his election, Shah expressed his intent to advancing the global reach and popularity of cricket, particularly with its upcoming inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics—a moment he views as a pivotal opportunity for the sport’s growth.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalise cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

He added, “While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”