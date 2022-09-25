Hyderabad: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid half-century led India to a six-wicket win over Australia with one ball remaining in their Twenty20 decider to clinch the series 2-1.
Yadav smacked 69 off 36 balls and put on 104 runs off only 62 deliveries with Virat Kohli as India scored 187-4 in 19.5 overs. Kohli hit a 48-ball 63.
Earlier at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Australia was asked to bat and scored 186-7 thanks to quick-fire half-centuries from Cameron Green (52) and Tim David (54).
Australia won the first T20 in Mohali by four wickets and the hosts had won the curtailed second game in Nagpur by six wickets.
The hosts made one change to their line-up Sunday with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming in for batter Rishabh Pant. Australia also made one change, with batsman Josh Inglis coming in for bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott.
A capacity crowd watched the game as international cricket returned to the venue for the first time since February 2019.