Kolkata: India will host the 2025 women’s 50-over World Cup, while Bangladesh and England will stage Twenty20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, respectively, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka will host the Women’s T20 Champions Trophy in 2027, subject to them qualifying for the event, the sport’s governing body added after their annual conclave in Birmingham.
“We are delighted to have awarded ICC women’s white ball events to Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka,” ICC chair Greg Barclay said in a statement.
“Accelerating the growth of the women’s game is one of the ICC’s strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport’s biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that and deepen its connection with cricket’s one billion plus fans.” The hosts were selected following a bidding process that was overseen by a sub-committee.
The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid. Australia won this year’s 50-over World Cup, beating hosts New Zealand by 71 runs in the final in April. South Africa will host the T20 World Cup in 2023.
Rising popularity: Ganguly
Speaking on ICC awarding the women’s World Cup, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said: “We were keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar. India hosted the 50-over women’s World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then. The popularity of women’s cricket is rapidly rising, and this is a step in the right direction. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements.”
In another significant move, the ICC Board approved the process to elect the next Chair of the ICC which will take place in November this year. The election will be decided by a simple majority instead of the two-third majority in the past and the term of the elected Chair will run for a two-year period from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2024.