Kolkata: James Anderson, highest wicket-taker for England in Tests, served a timely reminder for what could be in store for the Indian batsmen in the five-Test series starting next month. The 38-year-old wrecked havoc for his county Lancashire with a career-best spell of 7/19 against Kent on Monday to reach his 1000th first class wicket in the game.
In a fitting tribute, England Cricket tweeted an emoji of a goat, which has become shorthand for ‘greatest of all time’, adding: “Congratulations on 1,000 first-class wickets.”
Anderson, who turns 39 this month, is a great example of longevity in the sport as he made his first-class debut for Lancashire nearly two decades back in 2002.
His 1000th wicket came in trademark fashion, an outswinger that Kent batsman Heino Kuhn edged behind at Old Trafford, with wicketkeeper Dane Vilas taking the catch.
It was the 38-year-old paceman’s fifth scalp of Kent’s innings and saw him bring up another notable milestone in a career in which he has broken England Test records for appearances and wickets.
Anderson finished with first-innings with seven wickets from his 10 overs as Lancashire bowled Kent out for just 74 in 26.2 overs. He was given a standing ovation from the crowd.
Most of his first-class wickets have come in Test matches - he has 617 wickets in 162 Tests, just two behind retired Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who is third on the all-time bowling list. If fitness permits him to play the Test series against India, then Trent Bridge - where the first Test against Virat Kohli & Co starts on August 4 - may see him overhaul Kumble.