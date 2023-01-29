NZ
India's captain Hardik Pandya (C) and his teammate Suryakumar Yadav celebrate their win as New Zealand's Blair Tickner (L) watches at the end of the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on January 29, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

India's batting lacked fluency but a strong performance from their bowlers in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand set up a six-wicket win in a low-scoring thriller in Lucknow on Sunday to level the series at 1-1.

Following a top-order wobble, captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 not out) combined for a crucial 31-run partnership as they helped the hosts reach 101-4 on the penultimate ball, chasing New Zealand's 99-8.

Spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket apiece, while Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar were both run out.

New Zealand had posted a strong total of 176 in the first game on Friday, but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that offered plenty of turn, and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.

Five Indian bowlers picked up a wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

The third and final T20I of the series will take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.