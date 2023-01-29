Dubai: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be aiming to redeem their pride against Dubai Capitals at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
After losing their previous encounters in Dubai, ADKR failing to defend a total of 149, while Capitals failing to chase the same score at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, it is important for the Dubai team to get back to winning ways after four losses and a no result to keep their slim chances alive. A loss on Monday will dent their play-off hopes, which the Abu Dhabi team will be eager to inflict on their rivals.
Better performance
Capitals’ all-rounder Sikandar Raza said the team will look to improve on all three departments of the game in their next encounter.
“The teams at the DP World ILT20 are evenly matched. Anything can happen on the day. We are looking to put up a better performance in all three departments of the game against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders,” the Zimbabwean was quoted in a statement released by the organisers.
Raza feels the destiny is in their own hands and Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa’s addition will be a big factor in their push towards the next round.
World-class bowler
“We have to win three out of three or at least two out of three to qualify for the playoffs. Sometimes the team, which has its back against the wall tends to do great things,” the all-rounder said. “Adam Zampa is a world-class bowler. He’s a highly rated and experienced player. His addition to the squad is certainly going to help the Dubai Capitals.”
Knight Riders, on the other hand, need to improve their batting so that their bowlers have enough runs to defend. Zayed Stadium pitch offers plenty of scope to play their shots, which should be to the hosts’ advantage.