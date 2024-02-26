Ranchi: India accomplished a nervy chase to secure a five-wicket victory against England in the fourth Test on Monday and claim an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.
Chasing a modest 192 for victory, India cruised to 84 for no loss before the English spinners engineered a collapse that left the hosts reeling at 120-5.
Shubman Gill (52) and Dhruv Jurel (39) combined in an unbroken stand of 72 for the sixth wicket to clinch India's victory on the penultimate day of the conest .
Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir claimed 3-79, to go with his five first innings wickets, but could not keep England alive in the series.
The fifth and final Test is scheduled to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.