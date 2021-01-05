1 of 10
Sachin Tendulkar walks tall: The ‘Little Master’ stands head and shoulders above all as the highest rungetter in both Tests and One-day Internationals – a testimony to his longevity and hunger for runs throughout 24 years. 18426 runs from 452 innings, just wow!
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Muralitharan all the way: It’s batsman’s game, surely. Otherwise, how do you reason the fact that Muttiah Muralitharan doesn’t often inspire the same awe as Tendulkar despite being the highest wicket-taker in both formats of the game. 534 wickets from 341 ODIs complement his 800 Test wickets – just ponder this.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
3 of 10
Highest individual score in a ODI innings: It’s not for nothing that Rohit Sharma is considered to be a giant in white ball cricket. The Indian’s 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on November 13, 2014 has endured more than six years as the record individual score in ODIs. He is also the only batsman to have scored three double-centuries in this format.
Image Credit: PTI
4 of 10
Highest individual haul for a bowler: Chaminda Vaas, the Sri Lankan left-arm seam bowler, holds the record for the best figures in an an innings with 8/19 against Zimbabwe in 2001. Vaas is up there in the top-10 alltime list with 400 ODI wickets.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
5 of 10
Fastest ODI century by a batsman: No surprises really that the record is held by South African batsman AB De Villiers. AB’s century came in just 31 balls against the West Indies in the second ODI at Johannesburg on January 18, 2015. His innings included 8 fours and 10 sixes.
Image Credit: Agencies
6 of 10
Highest target chase by any team: South Africa defied imagination when they chased down a mammoth total of 434 for five set by Australia in 2006. While skipper Ricky Ponting set up the mammoth total for Australia with a hurricane 175, Herschelle Gibbs (pictured) settled the issue for the Proteas with an innings of 187 off 111 balls. Mind you, those were pre-IPL days.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
400-plus scores by a team in an innings: There have been six occasions when a team has piled up a 400-plus total in One-day Internationals: two by Eoin Morgan’s England, three by South Africa and one by Sri Lanka. The highest total raked up in this format is 481 for six by England against Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham in 2018.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Longest unbeaten streak by a team: Ricky Ponting’s men set an incredible 21-match winning streak which started on January 11 2003 when they defeated England by seven runs in one of the games of VB series. They had a record-smashing World Cup, winning 11 straight games to lift the trophy in South Africa and their streak was finally broken by West Indies at home - in a series after the World Cup.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Victory by the biggest margin: New Zealand holds the record as they walloped Ireland by 290 runs at Aberdeen in 2008. The second biggest margin was 275 runs by which Australia beat Afghanistan in 2015 ICC World Cup. Interestingly, both Ireland and Afghanistan have now qualified as full Test playing nations.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 10
Highest strike-rate by a batsman: Andre Russell of the West Indies boasts of the highest strike-rate in this format for his country at 130.22, despite the fact that he doesn’t often represent his country regularly. Glenn Maxwell of Australia is second with 124.99 while England’s Jos Buttler is third with 119.5.
Image Credit: AFP