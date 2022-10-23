1 of 22
India's Virat Kohli (left) and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate the win in the final ball during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.
Image Credit: AFP
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli fist bump each other during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne on Sunday. ANI
Image Credit: ANI
India's Virat Kohli bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, October 23, 2022. AP
Image Credit: AP
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (R) shares a joke with India's Hardik Pandya during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
India's Dinesh Karthik (L) is stumped by Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Pakistan's players, (L-R) Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan walk back to their fielding positions during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, right, and India's Virat Kohli react during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
Pakistan's Haris Rauf, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Suryakumar Yadav during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Pakistan's Naseem Shah appeals during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi fields the ball during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
Indian fans cheer during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Indian team players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Asif Ali during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne.
Image Credit: ANI
India's Hardik Pandya, right, gestures to Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz after dismissing him during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Haider Ali during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates his wicket of Pakistan's Asif Ali during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne on Sunday. ANI
Image Credit: AP
Pakistan's Shan Masood bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
Pakistan's Shan Masood makes a run as Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin falls during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
Pakistan's Shan Masood plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
India's Rohit Sharma gestures as he talks to umpire Rod Tucker after the ball hit a TV camera cable during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
Fans cheer during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne on Sunday.
Image Credit: ICC/Twitter