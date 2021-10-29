Aaron Finch & co’s plan of going in with four regular bowlers may be risky

England captain Eoin Morgan will be mighty pleased with the way his team has shaped up so far. Image Credit: AFP

Australia and England clash against each other at the Dubai Cricket Stadium tomorrow and the winner goes on the top of the table with both teams having won their two games and one more win should almost guarantee them a place in the semi-finals.

England have looked very good in both their games, first demolishing West Indies for just 55 runs and in their second game got the better of Bangladesh by chasing the target of 124 with Jason Roy leading the charge. Their bowlers have looked sharp too in both in space and spin with Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills leading the pack.

Australia, on the other hand, had a tight chase in their first game against South Africa but were clinical against Sri Lanka in Sharjah with David Warner coming in to form a big plus for them. The have been playing with four regular bowlers with Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis doing the fifth bowlers’ job - which might be risky against the dangerous English batsman.

Both England and Australia have won their games chasing the target and it won’t be a surprise that the team winning the toss will like to put the opposition in keeping in mind the dew factor.

It’s should be a cracker of a game between two arch rivals before the Ashes begins immediately after the World Cup and both teams would like to win this to have a psychological advantage before the big series.