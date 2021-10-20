Abu Dhabi: Cricket fans attending ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 matches in Abu Dhabi can get the required pre-match PCR test for half the current price at VPS Healthcare’s Burjeel Hospitals, according to a press release.
A partnership between Burjeel and Abu Dhabi Sports Council entails each ticket holder to the 15 matches taking place at Zayed Cricket Stadium will be entitled to the half price offer and can avail it at any of three sites in the UAE capital by showing their official matchday ticket: Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Day Surgery Center Al Reem Island and Burjeel Medical centers in Al Shahama, Al Shamka, and Al Zeina.
The facilities will welcome ticketholders for the discounted PCR tests, which are required for entry to every match at Abu Dhabi Cricket, alongside a green pass on their Al HOSN App.
Fans attending the Super 12 stage opener between Australia and South Africa, will be the first to avail the half-price offer by taking their tests on Thursday (October 21) and receiving their results in time to be able to show a negative result within 72 hours of the match’s 2pm start on October 23 (Saturday).
Zayed Cricket Stadium will be able to host more than 10,000 fans for every match, with stadium capacities increased to 70 percent for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.
“Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Burjeel Hospitals, and Abu Dhabi Cricket have come together for this initiative in order to safely accommodate all of those people on site and, at the same time, help reduce the cost on the paying public,” said Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
Tickets start from as little as Dhs 40 for the Round 1 matches and from Dhs 50 for the Super 12 fixtures.