Dubai: ICC Academy is pleased to announce the opening of its domestic season with the SKYEXCH.NET ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, a 10-team tournament, which began on August 20. Teams will be divided into two pools, playing a total of twenty-three competitive matches at the ICC Academy Ovals.
Adding excitement to the event is the agreement with TCM Sports Dubai to be the commercial and media rights partners for this tournament, allowing regional fans the chance to view the domestic season live across platforms.
Cricket events
SKYEXCH.NET is a regular sponsor of cricket events in the region having supported multiple cricket competitions in Kuwait, UAE, and Oman. This new agreement allows them to further increase their footprint in cricket in the Middle East.
Skyexch.net is represented by Pacific Star Sports for this tournament and speaking about this exciting partnership, Mr. Ian Michael Viner, from Skyexch.net said: “We are thrilled and grateful to be a part of this campaign and want to thank ICC Academy. I believe that this competition will support the development of UAE domestic cricket and serve as a showcase for the skills of emerging players.”