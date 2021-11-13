Veteran West Indian pacer Ravi Rampaul, who returned to the national team for the Twenty20 World Cup, feels bowling to batter like AB de Villiers is the most difficult task.
“I have been playing Twenty20 from the time it started. I use all my experience to vary my bowling and using the Yorker-length deliveries. But bowling to players like AB de Villiers is the most difficult task,” Rampaul said during the Delhi Bulls jersey launch in Dubai on Friday.
When asked what will he prefer to do in Twenty20, go for wickets or bowl a length to restrict the batters, Rampaul said: “I will bowl a length to contain the batter than going for wickets. I wanted to be economical.”