A fake news report said Jayasuriya died in an accident on a visit to Canada

Sanath Jayasuriya Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Fake news of former Sri Lanka skipper Sanath Jayasuriya’s death left Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stunned and worried on Monday.

“Is the news on Sanath Jayasuriya true?? I got a news update on WhatsApp but see nothing here on Twitter!!” Ashwin tweeted as the news did rounds on the social media.

A fake news report stated that Jayasuriya died in an accident while he was on a visit to Canada recently.

“A man was hit by a Honda Civic car who died in the hospital and he has been identified as Sanath Jayasuriya,” the report stated.

“He was severely injured when taken to the hospital and while being treated he passed away the next morning.”

It even said that the report was confirmed by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Canada, and mentioned that the embassy was aware of Jayasuriya’s visit to Toronto.

However, Jayasuriya rubbished the report, saying he did not visit Canada recently and is in fine fettle in Sri Lanka.